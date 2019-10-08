Library offering cultural passes
LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County is offering cultural passes to 10 venues within a day’s drive.
Each pass provides free admission for a designated number of adults and children to the following museums: The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Bloomsburg; The Corning Museum of Glass, Corning, N.Y.; Discovery Space of Central PA, State College; Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science and Art, Scranton; Hands-On House Museum, Lancaster; Hershey Gardens, Hershey; The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg; North Museum of Nature and Science, Lancaster; The Packwood House Museum, Lewisburg; and The Susquehanna Art Museum, Harrisburg.
To borrow a pass, you must be a Union County resident ages 18 or older and be a current library member in good standing. To check the availability of a pass, patrons may call the library or search through the library’s online catalog using the keyword “cultural pass”. Passes are loaned for seven days and are to be picked up and returned to the Public Library for Union County.
Passes returned after the loan period incur a $10 late fee. Patrons are responsible for replacing the pass, at full cost, if it is lost, damaged or stolen.
The cultural passes were purchased with funding support from the Paul and Catherine Ernst Fund of InFaith Community Foundation.
Children’s Workshop planned at Taber
WILLIAMSPORT — A Children’s Workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The workshop will feature Ron Blatchley, who portrays Joseph Priestley.
Priestley was a theologian. He moved to Northumberland after his home in England burned. In Northumberalnd, he continued science experiments and writing controversial articles. He is credited with discovering the physical properties of oxygen.
Pre-registration is suggested and can be accepted by contacting the museum at 570-326-3326 or lchsmuseum@verizon.net.
Historical society’s Third Thursday program
MONTGOMERY — A Third Thursday program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Montgomery Historical Society’s Adam Room, 3 W. Houston Ave., Montgomery.
Historical society slates annual dinner
LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society’s Annual John B. Deans Dinner/Program will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St., Lewisburg.
Prepaid reservations are due by Friday, Oct. 18.
Presenter David Del Testa, associate professor of history at Bucknell University, leads the “Bucknellians in World War I Project” and will speak about “Medal of Honor Winner 1st Lt. Dwite Schaffner, Assault on St. Hubert’s Pavilion, Argonne Forest, 26 to 29 September 1918: German, French and American Perspectives.” Testa will present three perspectives — American, German and French — to show what happened to K Company and their opponents, the 122nd Landwehr Regiment.
The program will follow a “build your own burger” buffet with beef burgers, grilled chicken, veggie burgers, pulled pork with BBQ sauce, macaroni and cheese, house chips, garden salad, beverages and dessert. A cash bar will be available.
Input sought on outdoor recreation plan
HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn is calling for public input on the draft recommendations that will help guide Pennsylvania’s next Outdoor Recreation Plan.
“This plan allows us to keep a pulse on the latest recreation needs of Pennsylvanians and adapt our strategies and investments to best suit what helps to get people outdoors,” Dunn said. “Outdoor recreation delivers huge benefits for all of us – from driving local economies, to helping us lead healthy, active lifestyles. We all need outdoor recreation in our lives, and this plan makes recommendations on how we can make it accessible to everyone.”
During October, the public will have the opportunity to review and comment on 20 proposed recommendations and nearly 100 actions items that have been developed by a Technical Advisory Committee, which has spent the last nine months examining challenges and opportunities around five theme areas for the plan.
Pennsylvania’s five-year Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan is used by state agencies, local governments, and other recreation providers to guide outdoor recreation programs, policies, and projects. The federally required plan keeps Pennsylvania eligible for federal Land and Water Conservation funding.
Pennsylvania has benefitted from more than $178 million in funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund that has supported more than 1,600 projects across the commonwealth over the last 50 years.
DCNR will hold three opportunities for public input through online public webinars scheduled for: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 17; 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22; and noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 24.
Registration is available through the Outdoor Recreation Plan webpage.
