LEWISBURG — Kelsey’s Dream recently hosted “Kelsey’s Gold Gala,” an annual celebration of Kelsey Kuhns’ life and fundraiser for the organization, held this year at The Cellars at Brookpark Farms.
The event consisted of dinner, a wine pull, silent auction, music and cash bar provided by Eclipse Craft Brewing. Some of the auction items included a holiday wine tour at Keuka Lake, Penn State Yeti Cooler, Penn State custom rug, Wine Tour for 10 at Mout Nittany Vineyard and Winery, and more.
Kylie Kuhns, founder of Kelsey’s Dream and sister of Kelsey, was pleased with the outcome of their the gala.
“I think everyone had a great time, and although our goal is to raise money we like that people are coming together to remember Kelsey and have a great time in her memory,” she said.
Money raised through the event and sponsorships from various companies will go toward providing Hopper the Cancer Crusher to children newly diagnosed with cancer across the country. Hopper is a play therapy toy designed by Kylie that is equipped with a mock mediport and hospital pajamas, designed to alleviate the fears that come along with cancer treatment.
Currently Hopper the Cancer Crusher is available to pediatric cancer patients in over 162 hospitals in 48 states.
Kelsey’s Dream is currently campaigning to get Hopper the Cancer Crusher to more pediatric hospitals and sponsorships are available. Sponsorship is $200 and will provide a case of Hopper the Cancer Crushers to a hospital within the United States.
To sponsor a hospital, email kelseys.dream.mail@gmail.com or call 570-966-4605.
Kelsey’s Dream is a 501c3 non-profit all volunteer organization that has a mission of helping children with cancer, founded in memory of Kelsey Kuhns who passed away from cancer in 2005. To learn more about Kelsey’s Dream, go to KelseysDream.org and “like” them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.