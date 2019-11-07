MAZEPPA — Directors of Arthur’s Pet Pantry, a supplemental pet food charity, recently added a distribution point.
The additional location, 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month at Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Sixth St., Northumberland joined the original date and location, 10 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month at Mazeppa’s Manna, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Mazeppa.
Sue Straub, executive director, noted the Northumberland location was for people living in the Shikellamy School District. Proof of address and photo identification were required.
Sandy Milbrand, distribution director, said not only were individual donations always welcome, but help from distributors was coming in.
“They give us donations once per year which helps us,” Milbrand said. “We do a lot of fundraisers like a bone hunt. We sell shirts, sweat shirts and candles.”
Milbrand added that businesses like Original Italian Pizza periodically donate 10% of their profits for the day and donate them.
“We just keep working at it,” Milbrand said. “We also have auctions and other fundraisers.”
Straub added that Arthur’s Pet Pantry also tries to always be present at events like National Night Out, the Milton Harvest Festival and participate in local parades.
Milbrand explained that the supplemental pet food service was not a pet rescue. But they were especially helpful for homebound seniors or people on limited incomes.
“We give you enough food for a week,” Milbrand said. “It is a little like (Mazeppa’s) Manna. You come in and they have food and clothing and household items.”
Specialized food is sometimes available, Milbrand said, but it depends on donations. The nonprofit will buy cat litter, but not specialized brands.
Milbrand noted that the namesake of Arthur’s Pet Pantry was a cat, homeless but friendly, who roamed Mifflinburg after his family moved and a a caretaker died. Nicknames for Arthur accumulated through the years included Sir Arthur and the Cat Mayor of Mifflinburg.
“In the wintertime, people would try to take him in because he was such a nice friendly, cat,” Milbrand said. “He’d only stay for two or three days at somebody’s house and he would sit at the door and go out and not come back. Then they’s find out he was at another neighbor’s, so people would just keep food out for him.”
Arthur was also a fixture at the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market where people would hold him. He inspired founders of the nonprofit to start a collection bin ad the market and elsewhere.
The late Abigail Erdley also did an enormous amount of work for Arthur’s when the founders were unable to carry on. Chores included collecting food using a four-wheel drive Jeep.
“Before she was an LPN, she was a veterinary technician for Companion Animal Hospital,” said Straub, Abigail’s mom. “She had the connections there between the vets and up at an emergency center”
Food donation boxes are currently at the West End Library (Laurelton), VETIQ Pet Care, Glitz and Glamour, Grooming Geek BX Motors, Silver Moon Flea Market (Lewisburg), OIP, Hometown Eatery, Tack Room (Mifflnburg), Tropicana Tan-a-Rama, YMCA (Milton), Creative Styles by Tiffany (New Berlin), Companion Animal Hospital (Selinsgrove), Sunbury Animal Hospital, Sunbury Makret House, Beiter’s (Sunbury), Rene’s Barber Shop, Susquehanna Trail Animal Hospital (Watsontown).
Information inquiries and donations may be directed to Arthur’s Pet Pantry, 1020 Fonda Road, Milton, PA 17847, email arthurspetpantry@gmail.com or visit Arthur’s Pet Pantry on Facebook.
