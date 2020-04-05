Your garden soil determines the success of your plants. Last week this column discussed the make-up of soil, fertility testing, and pH. Let’s move on to fertilizers.
Organic matter is the most effective material for improving soil. When incorporated into soil, compost and other plant residues increase soil water-holding capacity and provides pore space. Organic matter prevents tiny particles of clay from cementing themselves into a solid mass. It increases the cation exchange capacity or C.E.C. C.E.C. is a measurement of a soil’s ability to hold nutrients. Organic matter also promotes the growth of microorganisms to condition the soil.
Organic matter may be added to soils in the form of manure, compost, peat moss, humus, and mushroom compost. Some organic matter, especially manure, is relatively high in nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Use only enough to meet the needs of your plants. Excessive soil fertility is a problem. Surplus nutrients can reduce produce quality and yield and can wash away. Pollution leads to damaging effects on fish and other aquatic animals.
Soil pH directly affects plant nutrient availability. Calcium, magnesium, manganese, copper, zinc, iron, and boron are most available to plants when the soil pH is 6.0 to 6.8. Low pH levels also reduce the availability of calcium and phosphorus. Minor elements are seldom lacking in soil. Most are already present in soil. Organic matter and commercial fertilizers are also a good source. Some minor elements are toxic to plants if too much is applied.
Fertilizer comes in two basic forms: organic, often called natural, and inorganic, often called chemical or synthetic. Organic materials originate from living organisms. They are broken down in the soil by bacteria, into inorganic, water-soluble forms. Inorganic materials are mineral salts that are already water-soluble. When a nutrient is in an inorganic form, it is useful to the plant, whether it originated from organic matter or inorganic fertilizer.
Natural organic fertilizer includes all animal manures and compost. Commercial organic fertilizers include dried manures, feather, bone and blood meals, and cottonseed and soybean meals. The nutrients become available over a longer period and are less likely to be leached from the soil. Organic fertilizers generally cost more than inorganic types and are unavailable to the plants until soil microbes break them down.
What do those numbers on a bag of fertilizer represent? By law, the label on the fertilizer package must indicate the amount of nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K) in the product, in that order. Each number equals the percentage of the element in the bag. A bag of 5-10-5 contains 5% nitrogen, 10% phosphorus, and 5% potassium. The rest of the bag is filler. Before you think that such low percentages are wasteful, remember that concentrated nutrients will damage the plants we want to nourish.
Fertilizer formulations suitable for general garden use are 5-10-10 and 5-10-5. For the most part, fertilizers with a nutrient ratio of 1:2:2 or 1:2:1 for N, P, and K will meet your needs. For planting vegetable and flower transplants, you may wish to use one of the high ratio, water-soluble fertilizers such as 10-55-10 (1:5:1).
To make the best use of your soil, test every three to five years. Apply lime and fertilizer only as indicated by the soil test report. Over-fertilization is more serious than under-fertilization. Remember: More is not better. Soil test, don’t guess!
