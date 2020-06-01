WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. is continuing to present a virtual puppet show at 7 each night, via Facebook.
The organization's flamingo flocking fundraiser is currently underway. Participants can arrange to have plastic flamingo's delivered to someone's front yard, as a fundraiser for the puppet organization.
A bin to donate clothing is in place at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. Donations are given to the HandUP Foundation, with proceeds going to Kingdom Kidz.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all of Kingdom Kidz programs have been canceled from March, through the end of July. Monthly dinner theater events are also not able to be held.
Kingdom Kidz is looking for volunteers willing to assist with sound, lighting and media aspects of programs. Training will be provided, and clearances are required.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
