LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19.
"We were prepared for this eventuality," said Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO. "The staff who conducted the testing and managed the care of these patients adhered to all hospital safety protocols, which are consistent with CDC guidelines."
Aucker said the hospital was a safe place to seek care.
"I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant in your use of preventive measures, like washing your hands regularly and avoiding any gatherings of more than 10 people," Aucker noted. "Remain calm. Check on your neighbor. Offer to help when you see the need. Simply be kind to one another."
Figures supplied by the hospital indicated Evangelical has tested 128 people with 24 negative, two positive and 102 pending results. They added that as the number of tests increases, the likelihood of confirmed positive cases also increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.