Foster families needed

SUNBURY — With National Adoption Month having just ended, administrators with Northumberland County Children and Youth Services are preparing to put on a push to recruit foster parents.
“Whenever we have to remove a child (from a home), we always look to place them with family,” Mandy Wagner, the agency’s director of Social Services, said. “Kids do so much better with families and their natural environment.”
“When that’s not possible... we have our own agency-approved foster homes we look to,” Katrina Gownley, Children and Youth administrator, added. “We have a large need (for foster parents). In January, we will start a campaign to get more families.”
She said foster parents are particularly needed to serve children in the Milton and Watsontown areas, as well as the Shamokin and Mount Carmel areas.
“All you need to be a foster parent is love,” Gownley said. “Anybody can do it as long as you have compassion, a love for children and the space (in your home).”
When children are removed from their home, Wagner said the agency strives to place children in homes located in the same school district the children attend in order to maintain continuity for the children.
Over the last year, Gownley said the number of children in foster care within the county has declined from 250 to 160. She largely credits that to the agencies efforts to place children with family members.
“We continuously look for relatives... anyone who loves the child and is willing to step up,” Gownley said.
In addition to placing children with families, Gownley credits Northumberland County’s efforts to place criminal offenders in treatment courts with helping to reduce the number of children in foster care.
She noted that the county has a drug problem, and offenders who enter into Drug Treatment Court are empowered to turn their life around.
Gownley immediately recalled two cases where children were returned to the custody of a birth parent who successfully completed the treatment court.
“The children were returned home to parents that worked really hard to get them back,” Gownley said. “We are very proud of them.”
Families approved to foster children must go through an application process, home study and trainings.
“One thing I hear on a regular basis... is that foster children have the stigma of being the bad kids,” Wagner said. “These aren’t bad kids. These are kids that need structure, stability, love and support.”
Both Gownley and Wagner noted that removing a child from their parents, and placing them in foster care, is not an easy decision. Multiple individuals involved with the case meet in order to reach the best decision for the child.
“It’s not a decision that’s taken lightly,” Gownley said. “It’s based on state regulations.”
She also said it’s not easy for caseworkers who must remove a child from their home.
“Sometimes you have children at 2 a.m. who have head lice,” Gownley said, adding that the lice must be removed before the children are placed in a foster home.
“Sometimes, (the parents) refuse to give you things for the children,” she continued. “I do worry about the safety of our caseworkers.”
Once a child has been placed in foster care, Gownley said state law requires a termination of parental rights to be filed if children have not been in the care of their parents for 15 months out of a 22-month period.
In 2019, Gownley said 57 adoptions were completed in Northumberland County. In each case, the children were in foster care before being adopted. Laws required a child to be in the care of their adoptive parents for at least six months before an adoption can take place.
In Northumberland County, Wagner said there are currently 12 to 15 teenagers available for adoption.
“Some of them are in group homes,” she said. “Some of them are in foster homes where (adoption is) not an option.”
Contrary to popular belief, Wagner said a number of families are looking to adopt older children.
“A lot of these kids have had numerous... rejections,” she said. “They do present with challenging behaviors.”
She said the children may attempt to sabotage the adoption process in order to test the dedication of the family trying to adopt them.
“There are people that do really well with (older children),” Gownley noted. “One family has five teenage boys.”
Once a family is approved by the county as a foster home, Gownley said they can apply to become a potentially adoptive home.
“That’s easily built upon after a foster home study,” she said.
Both Gownley and Wagner said it’s a proud moment for everyone involved when an adoption is completed.
“As hard as this job is some days, when you have a successful adoption, it makes it all worthwhile,” Gownley said.
For more information on becoming a foster home in Northumberland County, call Children and Youth Services at 570-988-4237.
