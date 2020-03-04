LEWISBURG — State realignment of Red Cross chapter boundaries will soon be noticed locally.
Tom Szulanczyk, North Central PA executive director, said Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Columbia and Montour counties will form part of a new region called the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter. Schuylkill, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties will be included in the region to be headquartered in Allentown.
Szulanczyk said the Lewisburg Red Cross office in BrookPark would remain open.
Official realignment will be in April.
The move came amid statewide realignment of Red Cross chapters and consolidation of executive assignments.
Szulanczyk said restructuring would allow for improved bio-med, or blood donation and services, operations.
“It is not problematic,” he said. “It is just that of the eligible people who can give blood very few do. There is always a call for blood because it is used so frequently and has such a short shelf life.”
The Hero’s Breakfast, an annual awards event saluting acts of bravery and philanthropy, would be postponed.
“The new chapter executive director will organize that for some time later this summer,” he said.
Otherwise, Szulanczyk said services available would be unchanged.
Szulanczyk noted Friday, April 3 would be his last day with the North Central Chapter.
He began in February 2008 with the Upper Northumberland County Chapter which included Milton and Watsontown. Consolidations into the North Central PA Chapter followed.
Szulanczyk said his future plans included leading an area nonprofit organization which will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.