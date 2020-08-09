A couple of years ago, I noticed a vine taking over the bank that leads to a path I walk daily. I had no idea what this triangular-leaved vine was. After considerable research I was able to identify it as mile-a-minute. Little did I know I was too late in the season for removing it completely. I pulled the vine off most of the vegetation, but in doing so, I had disturbed the seeds. After several years of removing by hand, I thought I had it licked. Needless to say, it was back, overtaking the same area.
Mile-a-minute is native to eastern Asia. It appeared in York County, Pa., apparently having arrived as a contaminant in a shipment of rhododendrons sent to a nursery during the 1930s and has since spread into 10 states.
Mile-a-minute is an annual, herbaceous, trailing vine that is part of the Buckwheat family, commonly known as Devil’s or Asiatic tearthumb. It is appropriately named due to its rapid growth rate of 6 inches per day. The vine can be identified by its alternating, pale-green triangular leaves and recurved hook-like barbs down along the stem. When present, flowers are small and white, which produce a blue berry-like fruit that contains a single black or reddish-black hard seed called an achene. A single plant can produce many seeds, from June until frost. These seeds can germinate in the soil for up to seven years.
Mile-a-minute spreads by seed. Even small, green seeds can still germinate. Fruits and viable seeds are produced without assistance from pollinators. Seeds should not be composted, as composting may not kill seeds. It is important to check and re-check the area frequently to be sure that all the plants have been removed and follow up in later years, or the problem could begin all over again.
Its rapid growth allows it to cover existing vegetation, restricting light, potentially killing the plants below. Dense mats of mile-a-minute weed can also restrict establishment of new vegetation. Because it can smother tree seedlings, Mile-a-minute takes over open and disturbed areas along the edges of woods, wetlands, stream banks, roadsides, and uncultivated open fields. It generally grows in areas with an abundance of leaf litter on the soil surface. Available light and soil moisture are both essential to the colonization of this weed. It will tolerate partial shade during the day.
The vine has also been able to spread over long distances via birds and water, as seeds stay buoyant for 7 to 9 days. As the vine moves into an area, it out-competes the native plant species by growing over them, blocking sunlight, and using up valuable resources. As a result, the natural ecosystems suffer and puts a strain on the wildlife in the area that depend on the native plant species for food and habitat.
Because mile-a-minute is an annual with a shallow root system, this invasive plant is best removed from lightly infested areas by hand pulling and disposing of the plants before they go to seed. Hand pulling should be done before mid-summer because the barbs on the vine will harden and the plant will start to produce seeds. Heavy gloves and long sleeves are recommended if barbs of the plant have hardened.
Reestablishment can occur from cut vines sprouting, seed germination, or any missed vine pieces left in the soil. Roots do not endure through the winter. Also, frequent mowing during May and June can keep the infestation down, when the weeds have not started to set seed.
Mile-a-minute can also be effectively controlled with herbicide. The most commonly used herbicide is glyphosate. The foliar spray method is the most conventional way of applying an herbicide before it goes to seed. Generally, an herbicide solution is sprayed just enough to wet the foliage, not dripping. It is then absorbed through the leaves and carried to the root system. It should be noted that with most herbicides used to treat mile-a-minute, other desirable plants may be affected. Also, the first application usually will not totally control the infestation. Several applications may be needed over several years. Please read the herbicide label and use wisely.
