MILTON — Frank B. Cooper, a native of Milton, was the first area casualty in World War II, having been killed in action during the Japanese bombing at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Cooper was part of the Headquarters Squadron 18th Bombardment Wing, US Army Air Corps.
Word of Private Cooper’s death came six days after the Sunday, Dec. 7, attack in 1941. The War Department delivered word of his death on Saturday, Dec. 13. According to the announcement, Cooper was killed in action at Hickam Field, Hawaii, but no further details were provided.
Cooper, 22, was the son of Rufus Cooper and the former Rachel Ickes, of Milton, later of rural New Columbia. His grandparents were John Ickes, of Milton.
His parents received a final letter from Frank just two weeks prior to his death. Cooper had planned to marry high school sweetheart June Snyder, of Milton, on June 11, 1942.
Brother Jack Cooper, 24, of Williamsport, first received the message because their mother had been ill and it was thought the shock may have been too great for her, it was reported. Cooper and family neighbor Lester Wilver, of rural New Columbia, relayed the news to the rest of the family.
Wilver’s sons, William, Richard, Alfred and Don often played with the Coopers as the neighbors grew up in rural New Columbia. William, Richard and Alfred all served in World War II as well. Don served in Korea. The surviving Wilvers to this day remember the strain news of Frank’s death had on the mother.
The Wilvers had their fair share of trying times as well as William survived having his plane go down in the weeks after Pearl Harbor en route to the Philippines. William was on a B-17 as a member of the 2nd Bomb Group, 20th Squadron. Brother James, part of the 106th Infantry Division, was captured by the Germans after three days of fierce fighting in the Ardennes Forest in late 1944. He and fellow POWs were liberated May 29, 1945.
Cooper’s remains were interred in Hawaii for the duration of the war.
Born Aug. 17, 1919, in Milton, Frank attended grade school at the Pollock School in Milton before the family moved to rural New Columbia, and the move to township school and eventually Watsontown High School. He played baseball in high school and graduated in 1937.
He was employed for a time at Watsontown Cabinet Company and later entered a business school in Hawaii. He enlisted in the Army in 1940 and secured an office position at Hickam Field. He was anticipating a promotion at the time of his death.
