LEWISBURG - Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, issued an update related to its preparations related to COVID-19.
COVID-19 Unit opens
The hospital has been actively planning for the need to segregate possible COVID-19 patients from patients coming to the hospital for other reasons since the crisis began to unfold. The plan, based on best infection control practices, is about protecting patients, officials noted.
Patients who are awaiting COVID-19 test results are now being placed in a COVID-19 Unit. To-date, Evangelical Community Hospital has not had a positive result.
West Branch Medical Center Lab Collection site closed
Consolidation of services continue. The lab collection site at West Branch Medical
Center will be closing effective at 7 tonight.
Patients seeking lab services should report to the hospital or Family Medicine of
Evangelical offices located in Mifflinburg, Milton, and Selinsgrove.
eCards available
While visitation is restricted for inpatients at Evangelical Community Hospital
during the COVID-19 response, family and friends can send ecards, which are
available to express best wishes to those recovering at the hospital. The cards are
customizable and free.
Direct access is available at: https://www.evanhospital.com/ecards/ecards~default.aspx.
