EVERGREEN, Colo. — Gray Reid, a Bucknell University senior, was skeptical of something she’d heard about her generation.
Reid, a neuroscience major, had heard her fellow millennials were indifferent or even opposed to vaccinations against infectious diseases.
Reid sought to see if that was true and began collecting survey data on her own. Work with Matthew Slater, a Bucknell University philosophy professor, followed. Slater had been doing a project of his own about how the public views scientific information.
There were about 120 students surveyed but the group grew to include people who weren’t necessarily peers. Reid used Qualtrics, an online survey template, which included open responses, some multiple choices, charts, sliding scales and other tools.
“There seems to be a large knowledge of vaccines,” Reid said of the findings. “I did ask a little more (such as) if you have kids, would you want to have them vaccinated?”
The results were not what Reid expected, given what the prior talk was about her generation.
“A lot of people said yes (to vaccinations),” Reid said. “I thought that was surprising.”
What she found also indicated there was a demand for vaccines which were sometimes not available.
“The data is showing that we do need these vaccines,” Reid said. “People want them still available. So it seems weird to me that they are being discontinued.”
Reid said she wanted to see on a larger scale about how attitudes change over generations and would like to continue her survey work.
“I initially wanted it as sort of background,” Reid said. “Now I am starting to look into designing a more nationwide survey that will also include COVID-19.”
Reid’s interest in what groups or cohorts of people began over a year ago during flu season. Her reluctance to get a flu shot that year turned into a conversation about herd immunity and the split of opinion over vaccinations.
“It would be interesting to see the trends between who didn’t believe in vaccinations versus who does now,” Reid said. “That’s something I am hoping to explore.”
Reid spoke via telephone from her Colorado home and was recently accepted by Columbia Teacher’s College to pursue a masters degree in higher and post-secondary education.
