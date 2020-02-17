NEW BERLIN — Twohundred-fifty-eight students from SUN Area Technical Institute, Columbia-Montour AVTS, Northumberland County Career Center, Northern Tier Career Center, Keystone Central Career and Technology Center, Lycoming Career and Technology Center, North and South Schuylkill Career and Technology Centers, Wellsboro, Milton, and Williamsport high schools recently competed in 50 different skill and leadership contest areas at the Pennsylvania District VI Skills USA Competitions held Jan. 31 at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport.
SkillsUSA is a national student organization for students enrolled in trade, industrial, technical and health occupations educational programs. The students competed in both skill and leadership competitive events for the purpose of selecting those individuals who will advance to the state level.
First-place skill winners from SUN include: Cosmetology student Chloe Houseknecht and her model Alexis Guyer in Action Skill; Destiny Walter in Advertising Design; Jon Walter, Taj Watts and Gavin Fegley in Automated Manufacturing; Ingriomaris Luciano Berrios in Cosmetology; Hannah Alderson, Jennamarie Jones, and Cassidy Emery in Crime Scene Investigation; Dustin Stuck in Diesel Equipment Technology; Myah Mitchell and her model Michalea Alequin in Esthetics; diesel student, Tabitha Hauck in Extemporaneous Speaking; cosmetology student, Jeremiah Courney in Job Skill Demostration A; Angela Spotts in Masonry; Olivia Boyer and her model Avery Rogers in Nail Care; Chase Roush in Plumbing; welding student, Hannah Kline in prepared Speaking; Gavin Enders, Trenton Peachey, Gabriel Regester and Cadin Sheesley in Team Works; Gavin Carrell in Welding and Brady Wenrich, Andrew Knepp and thane Treaster in Welding Fabrication.
Second-place winners from SUN included: Rylan Shuck in Carpentry; Connor Erdley in Criminal Justice; Cordell Hostetler in Industrial Motor Control; Alex Catherman in Information Technology Services; Jennifer Witmer in Restaurant Service; Abigail Laudenslager in T-shirt Design; Billie Gene Moran and Justin Reed in Web Design.
Receiving a third-place award was Everett Walters in Electrical Construction Wiring.
Other participants from SUN Tech who competed at the district level included Krysten Sims in Commercial Baking; and Isaiah Isaacson in Precision Machining.
All first-place medal winners will advance to compete at the state level. The Pennsylvania SkillsUSA Leadership and Skill Conference will be held April 15-17 in Hershey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.