HARRISBURG — State data released Friday showed Northumberland County added six new cases of COVID-19 while Union County added four new cases.
One new case was added in Montour County and two in Columbia. Cases were level in Lycoming and Snyder counties. New cases were confirmed cases, as listed by the Department of Health.
Additionally, one new death was reported in Northumberland County, bringing the county’s total to four.
Statewide, 686 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. There have been 6,162 deaths. Fifty-nine new deaths were reported Friday.
Confirmed cases by county with deaths listed in parentheses:
• Northumberland, 196 (4)
• Lycoming, 164
• Union, 74 (2)
• Snyder, 50 (1)
• Montour, 54
• Columbia, 352 (33)
