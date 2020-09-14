SHAMOKIN DAM — A fundraiser for SUN P.E.T.S. will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, Shamokin Dam.
During those hours, the business will donate 20% of its sales, not including alcohol, to SUN P.E.T.S. The Scott Douglas Trio will be playing blues and classic rock from 6 to 8 p.m. in the outdoor dining area.
SUN P.E.T.S. will also be holding a dog and cat rabies vaccination clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Shikellamy State Park Marina, Sunbury.
Attendees must wear masks and follow safe distancing guidelines.
A portion of the proceeds from this event goes towards the low cost spay/neuter program. For more information, call 570-523-1135 or email info@sunpets.org.
