BLOOMSBURG — The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi recently inducted new members, students at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Those inducted include:
• Madison Snyder of McEwensville
• Rees Scott of Lewisburg
• Briahna Heintzelman of Mifflinburg
• Haleigh Stewart of Milton
• Megan D'Addario of New Berlin
• Andrea Hockenbury of Winfield
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.