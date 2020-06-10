MILTON — A Milton man has been charged with multiple felony counts after allegedly viewing and downloading child pornography online.
Lance Leroy Long, 40, of 68 Eisley Road, Milton, has been charged in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, with 11 felony counts of sexual abuse of children — possession of child pornography, and two felony counts of criminal use of communication facility.
In court documents, Gordon R. Goodrow, a supervisory special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Child Predator Unit, said an investigation into Long was launched after Microsoft reported known child pornography images being viewed using an online account traced to Long's address.
Upon questioning, Long allegedly admitted to viewing child pornography, most recently on Tuesday. He also admitted to using his cell phone to download child pornography.
According to court documents, more than 100 images of child pornography were found on his phone. At least 11 of those images depicted indecent contact on minors.
Long told investigators he does not work and lives with his parents, who pay all of his bills, including the internet.
Long was jailed in Northumberland County on $100,000 bail.
