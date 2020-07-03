LEWISBURG — With some public places still closed to the general public, finding relief in the heat may be a little more of a challenge for seniors this year.
Susan Church, Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging long term care director, stressed that too much heat is not safe for anyone. Seniors, perhaps with existing health problems, were especially vulnerable.
“If you’re feeling too hot, if you feel light-headed, confusion or nausea, of course the first thing to do, I would recommend, to call 9-1-1,” Church said.
Otherwise, common sense steps applied to seniors and everyone else. Drinking plenty of non-alcoholic beverages without caffeine, wearing lighter-weight clothing and keeping curtains drawn during the hottest part of the day were recommended.
Debbie Sanders RN, Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging health and wellness coordinator, said a doctor may recommend limiting liquid intake to avoid the risks of over hydration. Following doctor’s advice was important if that was the case.
Mealtime should include light fare including fruits and vegetables with a high water content. They included watermelon, strawberries, and cantaloupe. Cabbage, zucchini, tomatoes and cucumbers were also recommended.
Sanders added that masking up and going to an air conditioned was restaurant a good idea, though she admitted some people may not feel comfortable around a people in an indoors space.
In a typical year, the agency’s senior centers could serve as cooling stations. But they remained closed to the public due to coronavirus.
“I recommend going to a public shopping complex where it is air conditioned to cool off,” Church said. “Of course, I recommend wearing a mask when you’re out.”
A problem may arise if a person is not comfortable in a crowd or an enclosed setting such as a cafe. Simply going for a drive in a an air conditioned vehicle can be refreshing.
Avoiding being outside in the hottest part of the day, typically from noon to 4 p.m., is also helpful.
Church said the Union Snyder Agency on Aging has a 24-hour hotline at 570-524-2100 for situations which require attention. Emergencies should be directed to 9-1-1.
Forecasters have temperatures in the area topping 90 degrees through early next week with little to no chance of rain. Temps Monday and Tuesday are forecast to reach the mid-90s.
