MILTON — Officials in the Milton Area School District are reiterating that a statement released during Tuesday’s board committee session by Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan regarding acts of “bullying” directed at administrators and board members was not directed at any one individual or situation.
An article about the statement appeared in Thursday’s edition of The Standard-Journal and included the following information contained in the statement:
Without revealing the specific instances she was referring to, Keegan read a lengthy statement on the matter during Tuesday’s board committee session.
“I believe freedom of speech is a cornerstone of democracy, but I also believe that in the current state of our nation we have never needed responsible speech more,” Keegan said. “It is my understanding that we have become victims of people in this community waging a ruthless campaign against us.
“There is a human cost to the relentless propaganda we are experiencing,” she continued. “Although each of us continue to put on a brave face, I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been to many.”
She said there comes a time when one must stand up to tactics being carried out against district administrators and board members.
“Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences good people,” Keegan said. “We all know that bullying is unacceptable.”
Keegan ended her statement on Tuesday by quoting Ellen DeGeneres.
“When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean be kind to the people who think the same way you do,” she said. “I mean be kind to everyone.”
