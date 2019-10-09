Editor’s note: Today The Standard-Journal continues its features on local high school bands. Next week we wrap with Milton.
MIFFLINBURG — Popular music and love became big parts of the Mifflinburg Marching Wildcats field show for the year, and for good reasons.
Director Matt Labar said the audience and the young musicians alike could identify to one degree or another. It was also handy that many of the most popular tunes are also love songs.
“Some themes are extremely relatable to students such as the idea of an overwhelming crush presented in ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love.’” he noted. “Others are concepts they have to imagine or hear about from others such as the intense love for one’s child presented in “Isn’t She Lovely.’”
Labar conceded that popular music varies a lot in style, and he did not want the young musicians to be disinterested musically. Thus, the love theme linked everything together. It helped create great entertainment which was fun to perform.
“We figured what is more relatable than love?” Labar mused. “Since we chose such a broad common theme we were able to include rock, classical, R&B, and jazz in our show.”
The Marching Wildcats recently competed at Shikellamy High School. Another competition was possible at the end of October.
Labar said the band gets a short break after football but but then starts to prepare in November for three parades at the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market. Memorial Day observances in New Berlin and Mifflinburg were also part of the marching band calendar.
Labar said his students are dedicated, but there are always challenges. Among them are keeping the seniors engaged while not overwhelming the middle schoolers. He hopes all make progress as the year continues.
“With my older students, I look at growth in expression and leadership,” he said. “The music might not be as challenging as they can handle, but how are they evoking the emotions presented in the music? With my younger students it is focused on learning technique and musical concepts.”
Taylor Williams and Robert Swartzlander were named drum major and assistant drum major respectively.
Labar said their selections came after an audition process where candidates worked on conducting, score reading, musical shaping, marching, and commands.”
That was followed in early May by auditions where each student conducted an excerpt from a “pep” tune, an excerpt of a concert band piece, perform a simple song that they have shaped themselves, demonstrate proper marching technique and the full command sequence for a parade.
“The band as a whole is very young,” added Chris Rapson, band president and drum captain. “There are four seniors and five juniors and the rest are underclassmen or middle school students. And the funny thing is, this band is one of the greatest I have played in. Their sound is incredible and it came as a shock to the upperclassmen when we came out of band camp with half of our show on the field.”
Williams similarly noted that the band is young but talented.
“We produce an amazing sound and standing on the podium conducting I admit sometimes I’m so blown away by how incredible the sound of our band is that I get distracted and mess up,” Williams said. “(At) our first performance at Hughesville, where I was so blown away, I just smiled like a goof the entire performance. Luckily no one else did because we were all supposed to be at attention. I was just so impressed by the sound they produced.”
The Mifflinburg Marching Wildcats include the following students for 2019-20.
Alto saxophones: Seth Post, Noah Rodichok
Baritone: Evan Hackenberg
Clarinets: Joshua Hauck, Cassidy McClintock, Robert Swartzlander
Color guard: Elizabeth Bierly, Avery Blyler, Karleigh Burns, Teanna Fogle, Nicole Maxfield
Flutes: Maleeyah Bird, Amanda Reid, Rosalinda Susan
Percussion: Jocelyn Bingaman, Austin Catherman, Izaak Grodotzke, Logan Hackenberg, Aleigha Hakes, Levi Heintzelman, Noah Hurst, Jacob Post, Christopher Rapson, Kaleb Sauers, Taylor Williams
Trombones: Natalie Harvey, Emma Hyder, Caleb Post
Trumpets: Matthew Blake, Keyan Blyler, Bryson Landis, Caleb Mentz, Radwill Susan
Tubas: Thomas Wagner, Benjamin Heintzelman
