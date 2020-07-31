When Jimmie Johnson was in the midst of winning his record five-consecutive championships — and marching toward seven — Kevin Harvick once famously quipped that Johnson must have a golden horseshoe.
In addition to having the best team on the circuit at the time, all of the breaks just seemed to go Johnson’s way. He never experienced any bad luck.
From missing the Brickyard 400 due to testing positive for coronavirus to being swept up in a multi-car crash in Kansas — not to mention having his second-place finish at Charlotte disqualified and crashing on his own on three different occasions — it’s become obvious Johnson has lost that golden horseshoe. It’s starting to look like his final season of competition will be his third-consecutive year without a win, and his second-straight year of not making the playoffs.
The Aug. 16 race on the infield road course at Daytona — which was added to the schedule to replace Watkins Glen, where the series cannot race this year due to the coronavirus outbreak — may be the only track Johnson has a realistic chance of winning at. He’s one of the few competitors in the series who have raced on the track as he’s driven in the 24 Hours of Daytona sports car race in the past.
One week after the Daytona road race, the series runs a doubleheader at Dover, a track Johnson has dominated at over the years. If he doesn’t win at Daytona or Dover, Johnson has no chance of making the playoffs, or even winning in his final season.
He’s not the only driver to be plagued with bad luck this season. After Ryan Preece walked away from a violent crash at the Kansas race, it was noted on the television broadcast of the event that he had finished last in the previous three races.
Although he is currently ninth in the point standings, Kyle Busch is winless and also experiencing one of the worst seasons of his career. Like Johnson, I am wondering if Busch will also be winless this season.
Busch has also competed on the road course at Daytona, and could be one of the favorites to win at that track.
As the series races this weekend on the one-mile oval in New Hampshire, the two hottest drivers in the series — Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin — are the favorites to win.
Harvick won the last two races at the track, and also won at the track in 2006 and 2016. Hamlin won in New Hampshire in 2007, 2012 and 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.