NORTHUMBERLAND — A New York man suspected of fleeing the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian in New York state was apprehended Monday, Nov. 11, in Point Township.
According to paperwork filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, Derrick Carlisle, 44, of 284 Housemen St., Mayfield, N.Y., has been charged with receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license in connection with a traffic stop which occurred at 11:32 p.m. Nov. 11 along Winter Drive, Point Township.
Police said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Carlisle was stopped after officers were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which was suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in New York state.
Point Township Police allegedly found Carlisle to be in possession of a pistol which was reported stolen by the Saratoga Springs City Police Department in New York. Carlisle told officers he found the pistol at a marina he was working.
According to media reports out of New York state, Carlisle is suspected of driving a vehicle that fled the scene after striking and killing Andria Berger, 46, of Broadalbin, N.Y.
A passing motorist reported finding Berger's body along the roadway at around 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, just off of Route 30 in Northampton.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for this morning before Diehl.
