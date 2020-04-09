HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police announced that troopers confiscated $11,046,058 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2020.
From January 1 through March 31, state police seized more than 68 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $1.5 million. State police also removed more than 24 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.
Seized totals include: Cocaine, 68.17 lbs., $1,499,740; crack cocaine, 3.15 lbs., $50,400;
heroin, 6.49 lbs., $220,660; fentanyl, 17.69 lbs., $283,040; LSD, 944 doses, $18,880; marijuana THC – liquid, 51.59 pints, $345,653; marijuana THC – solid, 10.39 lbs., $51,950; marijuana plants, 467 plants, $77,055; processed marijuana, 2,599.46 lbs., $7,798,380; methamphetamines, 16.25 lbs., $162,500; MDMA – ecstasy, 6.1 lbs., $20,130; MDMA – pills, 294 pills, $4,410; other narcotics, 2.03 lbs., $4,060; and other narcotics (pills), 20,368 pills, $509,200.
State police also collected 719 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in first quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication.
