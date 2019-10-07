Financial independence lecture
SELINSGROVE — Kim Holder will present “Be Free: Finding Your Own Path to Financial Independence” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University.
This lecture is free and open to the public.
Holder is the director of the University of West Georgia’s (UWG) Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy and a senior lecturer of economics in the Richards College of Business. Her academic research focuses on creatively teaching with media and social media to break down barriers to economics education.
She created the National Rockonomix Contest, along with other techniques such as “Putting Yourself in the Picture with an ECONSelfie” and “The Economics of The Hunger Games.”
BU ranked by U.S. News & World Report
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is ranked among the nation’s best colleges and universities by U.S. News & World Report in its Best Colleges guide.
Bloomsburg is tied for 37th in Regional Public Universities in the North and is tied for 113th overall in Regional Universities in North, which is up four places from last year.
Additionally, BU’s business program in the Zeigler College of Business ranks among the top 500 programs in the country.
The business program is one of only 5% of business schools worldwide accredited by AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business). More than 2,000 students major or minor in accounting, finance, information technology, management, marketing, or supply chain management at BU.
The factors and weights used in the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings were new for 2020. More than one-third of a school’s rank came from its success at retaining and graduating students within 150% of standard time, six years. New this year was the first-generation students variable which gave more credit for their graduation rates when accomplished with higher proportions of students who were the first in their immediate families to attend college. Faculty resources and expert opinions accounted for an even split of 40% of the ranking, while financial resources and student excellence factored into an even breakdown of 20 percent of the ranking with alumni giving accounting for five percent of the ranking.
In addition to U.S. News & World Report ranking, Bloomsburg is also ranked by both Forbes’ Top Colleges in 2019, which features the top 15 percent of the more than 4,300 degree-granting postsecondary institutions in the U.S, and Money Magazine’s Best Colleges for Your Money in 2019. BU has also been ranked among the Best Regional Universities in the North for 2019 by College Consensus.com.
Bloomsburg enrolls largest first-year class
BLOOMSBURG—Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania welcomed its largest first-year class in school history to campus this fall with 1,996 students comprising the class of 2023.
Full-time graduate school enrollment also increased by more than 8%, from 324 to 350 students, while overall graduate school enrollment increased by nearly 4%, from 671 to 697 students. Overall, enrollment, which includes undergraduate and graduate students, both full and part-time, is 8,689, down slightly from last year.
The profile of the incoming class of first-time students increased compared with the year before. Students with at least a 1,239 SAT score, and a 3.94 GPA and above grew from 221 students a year ago to 262 this year. BU also increased the number of students who averaged an 1,105 composite SAT and GPA of 3.68 from 621 to 639 students.
Nursing honor society receives recognition
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s newly chartered chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing was recently recognized as part of the organization’s Showcase of Regional Excellence.
The chapter was recognized for responding to Sigma Theta Tau International President Beth Baldwin Tigges’ call to all chapters and members to “connect, collaborate and catalyze to advance world health.”
Sigma’s regional director, Dee Welk, congratulated the Penn College chapter, Omega Theta, for its collaboration with another chapter to co-host educational events at local hospitals.
Working with Bloomsburg University’s Theta Zeta chapter, the group hosted events at Geisinger Medical Center on the topics of post-traumatic stress disorder and “Tips for Nurses from One Psychologist.”
Sigma Theta Tau’s mission is to advance world health and celebrate nursing excellence in scholarship, leadership and service. The honor society has more than 135,000 active members who reside in 90 countries.
