Uptown Music Collective
WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective, a non-profit school of music in Williamsport, announced the addition of Fundraising Coordinator Kate Williard.
Williard comes to the Uptown Music Collective with experience in development, marketing, and non-profit growth. She previously held a role in the founding and function of the MI Charitable Foundation, a company-affiliated non-profit that works to support causes on national and local stages. She worked directly with leaders at St. Jude Children’s Research Center, Four Diamonds, and Homes for Our Troops, and also led multiple, employee-driven outreach committees as they tackled local issues regarding poverty, education, and emergency relief.
Williard joins the collective during the heart of the school’s Annual Campaign. The school has set a goal of raising $25,000 which funds the collective’s free class and workshop initiative. To date, the collective has raised 52% of its goal in a little over a month’s time.
If you have an interest in supporting the collective through performance sponsorship, donation, or other means you can contact Williard directly at kate@uptownmusic.org or visit the collective’s website at www.uptownmusic.org.
Mifflinburg Bancorp
MIFFLINBURG — Jeffrey J. Kapsar, president and CEO of Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc., has announced that the company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of 71-cents per share compared to 68 cents for the same period in 2018. The total cash dividend payout of $1.21 for 2019 represents a 5.2% increase over 2018.
The semi-annual dividend is payable on Dec. 30. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record on Dec. 13.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are:
• Jonathan Bastian, certified physician assistant, Palliative Medicine of Evangelical, beginning in January.
• Mara Carpenter, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical, beginning in December.
• Linda Hunter, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical, beginning in January.
• Myrle Newcomer, certified physician assistant, Evangelical Community Hospital Emergency Group, joined the staff in September.
• Heather Pyle, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical, beginning in January.
• Jillian Rogers, certified physician assistant, Family Medicine of Evangelical – Lewisburg, started in September.
• Laurie Treaster, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical, beginning in December.
• Brittany Tremblay, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner, Endocrinology of Evangelical, beginning in January.
Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS) has received the Pennsylvania CARES Award.
The award acknowledges the agency’s dedication to collecting out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) data for quality improvement purposes. ERMMS is one of 145 EMS agencies across the Commonwealth honored by Pennsylvania CARES.
Each year, more than 350,000 people in the United States experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. By participating in Pennsylvania CARES, Evangelical Community Hospital through ERMMS demonstrates commitment to saving lives by strengthening the links in the OHCA chain of survival.
Pennsylvania CARES is a statewide partner of the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES), a national cardiac arrest registry that allows communities to measure bystander and 911 response, including information about bystander CPR and AED application, telephone CPR, and EMS response. Using this information, EMS agencies can discover promising practices and implement new programs to improve emergency care for patients in their communities, and participation in a national registry is recommended by the Institute of Medicine.
Recipients of this year’s Pennsylvania CARES Award successfully participated in the registry for the 2018 calendar year and are commended for collecting data, in collaboration with and on behalf of Basic Life Support (BLS), first responder, and community partners, to measure outcomes, improve the quality of care, and save lives.
