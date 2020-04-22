LEWISBURG - Evangelical Community Hospital recently received a quantity of COVID-19 testing kits which will provide results within an hour of the samples arriving in the hospital’s lab, hospital officials reported Wednesday.
"Because of the limited supply received, use of the kits will be prioritized for patients who have been admitted to the hospital, Emergency Department patients who are going to be admitted, and patients being discharged to skilled nursing facilities," the release read.
In-house testing using the COVID-19 specific testing kits began this morning.
"The testing method used prior to receiving the COVID-19 specific test kits is still being utilized at the hospital and the alternate testing site," officials noted. "The method consists of a nasal swab used to collect a sample and sent to a commercial or state lab for processing. Currently results from these tests are received in 48 to 72 hours. These swab samples will continue to be taken on patients who do not meet the COVID-19 testing kit requirements and who can wait a little longer to receive the results."
Evangelical updated its testing, as of 1 p.m. Wednesday:
Total tested – 614
Positive results – 65
Awaiting Results – 32
Deaths – 1
