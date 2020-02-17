MIFFLINBURG — From artistry to outfitting, and gear to education, the annual Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo is a one-stop shop for those who enjoy all things outdoors.
The 21st edition of the event, spearheaded by The Standard-Journal and its Valley Outdoors publication, draws thousands to Mifflinburg Intermediate School each February.
Organizer Karen Hendricks was pleased with the turnout again this year. Vendor space sold out again and there is a good mix of long-time vendors, as well as newcomers.
Plenty see the benefit of such an event, just weeks removed from the busy fall/early winter hunting seasons, all while looking ahead to the abundant spring opportunities to spend time in Penn’s Woods.
“It’s a very big event for sportsmen,” said Pa. Game Commission Warden Dirk Remensnyder. “They are there to see what happened in the past hunting season, and what’s coming for the new season.”
The expo was open Saturday and Sunday and featured just about everything you could imagine that involved time spent in the outdoors. Hunting and fishing equipment, taxidermy, ATVs and UTVs and wildlife art were just some of the displays on hand for those who strolled the aisles at the expo.
Joe and Judy Walter, of Wildlife Creations, Middleburg, showcased their hand-crafted artworks, which depicted wild turkeys, bears, trout, bald eagles and much more.
“I start with a block of clay and photos,” said Joe, who worked as a taxidermist for 40 years. “This is now my hobby... a labor of love.”
Decades of knowledge accumulated as a taxidermist led to the art of crafting and painting the wildlife art, Walter said.
“Making the clay mold is the hard part,” he said. “Painting — that’s the fun part.”
Just down the hall, the Buriak family set up at their first Cabin Fever Expo. They were showcasing their unique calls and their business, Mountain Brook Outdoors, of Herndon.
“We’re outdoor enthusiasts,” said Mike, who operates the business with wife Tara, son Brady and daughter Kailey. “The kids and I have a workshop in the garage.”
They displayed several calls, including deer and squirrel calls. Some of the inspiration came from Brady’s shop class at Line Mountain, Mike said.
“It’s a good hobby,” he said. “It’s something we enjoy.”
Hot topics
The game commission stand was a popular one in the corner of the gym. Remensnyder and deputies were on hand both days to discuss some of the hot topics among outdoor enthusiasts and hunters during the winter season.
“We want to make ourselves available,” said Remensnyder. “Commissioners are gathering data for the coming seasons.”
Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is at the forefront of discussion involving deer hunters, said Remensnyder. Though the disease, which impacts deer and elk, has yet to reach this immediate area, it has been discovered in Dauphin County, according to Remensnyder.
Sunday hunting is another popular topic among hunters after three Sundays were approved for hunting in the coming season.
Educating the public is key with ongoing issues, potential legislation and newly enacted regulations or laws.
Another newly enacted law, regarding purple paint designating areas off limits to hunters and trespassers, is slowly gaining traction, however Remensnyder said there are plenty of people who still have no idea the new law is now on the books.
“It’s pretty easy to explain to people,” Remensnyder said of the new law.
Still, more has to be done, though. He noted there are stores that still don’t stock the paint and given hunters’ territorial nature when it comes to hunting, the need for educating the public ahead of the coming hunting seasons is imperative, for both the hunters, and the landowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.