MILTON — More than 1,000 customers were without power Wednesday in the Milton area.
The outage was reported at around 9:30 a.m. in portions of Milton and Turbot Township.
According to the PPL Electric Utilities website, 1,063 customers were impacted by the outage. The site noted the outage was caused by a "tripped breaker or blown fuse."
Repairs were estimated to be completed by 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. However, residents reported the power being restored within an hour of it going off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.