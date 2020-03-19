MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police announced Thursday that person-to-person responses by officers would be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg wrote that officers would still respond to emergency and life-threatening situations, but other calls and incidents will be initially handled by telephone contact. Officers will then determine the need to respond on a case-by-case basis.
Citizens appearing at the Mifflinburg Police Department should also be aware that personal contact is limited at the office. A telephone has been placed in the lobby of the borough office building to allow visitors to speak to an officer.
The drug collection drop-off box, in the inner lobby, will be off limits until the office is reopened.
The public may call the office number at 570-966-1027 during normal business hours and follow the recorded prompts or call the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 at 570-523-1113 for non-emergencies. For emergencies, call 911.
