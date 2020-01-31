LEWISBURG — It was stated Thursday that the recent affiliation between Albright Care Services and Asbury Communities will clear the way for improvements at their Lewisburg-area campus.
Shaun Smith, Albright Care Services president and CEO, explained the affiliation lets RiverWoods keep its ownership, name and board of directors. Asbury Communities will be a member organization as expressed in RiverWoods bylaws.
“Essentially, they have some reserve powers over our budget,” Smith said. “The budget is a big one in terms of some support of the organization.”
The Asbury board of trustees will approve the RiverWoods budget annually. Smith called it “functional integration” and added sentiment in favor of it started growing about two years ago.
“You see consolidation across health care services and so much is changing,” he added. “We were just looking to see what are the opportunities that are out there.”
Asbury, Smith said, met local needs for expertise, efficiencies and access to capital.
“We don’t have a lot experts on staff, you have to get consultants,” Smith explained. “Consultants come and go, so that can be a challenge to rely on consultants all the time when you need expertise.”
Efficiencies of purchasing and services also loomed large in the decision.
“Our purchase power as an organization of our size at $54 million, isn’t nearly as good as a company that is $250 million,” Smith said of Asbury.
Smith said the rate for borrowing for a smaller company versus a larger one can be prohibitive.
Repositioning, as Smith put it, was also among the drivings force behind the decision.
“Trying to reinvent this nursing care center, from 226 beds probably to 125, to be able to offer more private rooms and to renovate it,” Smith said. “It was originally constructed from 1969 to 1977.”
Smith said RiverWoods has added the Adams Center and turned one unit into a memory care center. But the nursing care facility still has needs pending.
“We need to do the interior,” Smith said of the nursing care center. “People have expectations of showers in the room and private rooms. Being able to get to those will take a lot of capital but it doesn’t create any new revenue.”
Renovation would get the nursing care center to match services across the campus. The difference is something people now expect.
“We see it across the street with (Evangelical Community Hospital) what they are doing,” Smith said. “(They) are building a whole tower just so people can have more privacy.
“We’re always a little behind in the retirement community world compared to the hospitals,” Smith added. “If they do it, about three years later we do it.”
The renovation plan is for private rooms or semi-private rooms that feel like private rooms.
Roadways were also being redesigned to reduce the number of left turns on the campus and reduce the need for motorists to turn around in tight spaces.
There were also gains to be made in areas which the public doesn’t ordinarily see, such as the paperwork which goes with operating a care facility.
Smith explained that the CMS (Center Medicare and Medicaid Services) rates facilities on a “star” system. Earning stars involved documenting all aspects of what a facility does. He added that the documentation has to match the service.
“We’ve really struggled on the regulatory side to get beyond one star,” he said. “(Asbury) facilities that they have in Pennsylvania are five star. We really want to get that expertise that they have.”
Asbury, with an in-house computer company, will be able to offer innovation.
“With the experts and the efficiencies we gain from Asbury, plus the capital, it was kind of unbeatable,” said Smith of the affiliation.
The affiliation began at the start of January, at which time Doug Ledig, Asbury president and CEO said Albright’s service lines will make both organizations stronger. Albright’s LIFE (Living Independence For the Elderly) centers and pharmacy services were cited as positives.
More about the affiliation, and the vision behind it, in an upcoming edition of The Standard-Journal.
