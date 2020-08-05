HARRISBURG — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday it would seek to block what they described as the partial acquisition of Evangelical Community Hospital by Geisinger Health System.
The suit, filed in US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania alleged that a February 2019 agreement between the hospitals would reduce the level of competition between the two leading to "higher prices, lower quality, and reduced access to high-quality inpatient hospital services for patients."
The hospitals were described as "close rivals" and the agreement "fundamentally" altered the relationship between the two. Inpatient general acute care services was among the areas which they competed.
The complaint also alleged that Geisinger had a history of acquiring community hospitals and initially sought to acquire Evangelical outright. The agreement first announced in October 2018, was allegedly arranged in part to avoid anti-trust scrutiny.
The announcement further claimed the hospitals account for about 71% of the regional market for the services offered.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, expressed disappointment. A statement asserted the relationship with Geisinger was in the best interests of the region and they would continue to provide "efficient, cost-effective" healthcare services.
"It is important, now more than ever, that patients have accessible and affordable healthcare and this collaboration is the best way to provide those benefits," Aucker's statement read. "We will continue to work with our legal counsel in an effort to address the issues raised in the complaint."
The Geisinger Health Systems Marketing and Communications Department also released a statement.
"We are disappointed in the Department of Justice decision to challenge our collaboration with Evangelical Community Hospital, especially given the overwhelming community support and the importance of Evangelical remaining a vibrant, independent community hospital. We continue to believe that this collaboration is the best way to make healthcare easier, more affordable and more accessible to central Pennsylvanians."
The agreement between the hospitals was described as "unique" when announced. It reportedly allowed Geisinger to appoint 30% of the community members serving on the Evangelical board. Evangelical would appoint one community member to the Geisinger Health Plan board. Joint ventures to address emerging healthcare needs were also seen as integral to the agreement.
The DOJ announcement added that Geisinger Health System revenues were approximately $7.1 billion for the 2019 fiscal year. It estimated Evangelical revenues as $259 million for the same period.
