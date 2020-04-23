SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Thursday signed an order extending the county's Judicial Emergency by nine days, to May 8.
The extension coincides with Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order, which was recently extended by Gov. Tom Wolf to May 8.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Saylor declared the emergency on March 18.
The emergency initially signed stated that only civil and criminal proceedings which directly impact the health, safety, security, welfare or incarceration of individuals shall be held.
In addition, the emergency said the following items can be held as normal: Protection from Abuse (PFA) hearings, bail postings, preliminary arguments, bench warrant hearings, civil injunction proceedings, mental health proceedings and guardianships.
It directed the following filings to be postponed or rescheduled: Civil arbitration hearings, summary appeal hearings, driver's license appeal hearings, tax appeal hearings, motor vehicle title proceedings, quite title proceedings, adoption proceedings and specialty court proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.