TURBOTVILLE — In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Warrior Run School District will apparently not be raising taxes during the 2020-2021 budget year. As a result, the district will be facing a $500,000 deficit.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the 2020-2021 preliminary budget was discussed during a school board work session held this week, and will be voted on during a meeting schedule for Monday. The final budget is set to be adopted in June.
As it currently stands, Hack said the budget includes no tax increase. Revenue is projected at $23.5 million, with expenses at $24 million and the $500,000 deficit to be drawn from the district's general fund.
"Prior to the pandemic happening, we had presented the budget with a deficit of $104,649," Hack explained. "That was raising taxes to the index."
He said the board was considering raising taxes to the index in order to help offset costs associated with the project to construct a new elementary school on the grounds of the high school/middle school complex.
In February, the board approved elementary school design development documents and estimates for the cost of the work — estimated at between $35.3 and $38.7 million. The board also authorized Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects to proceed with preparing construction documents.
"The pandemic happened and we are seeing a loss in local revenue," Hack said, while speaking about the 2020-2021 budget.
As a result of the pandemic and the related preliminary decision to not raise taxes, he said the district was initially facing a $1.3 million deficit.
In addition to the possibility of not raising taxes, Hack said the deficit swelled due to a projected 15% loss in earned income tax revenue, as well as projected assessed value and real estate transfer tax losses.
"In order to pare down the deficit, we have reduced the capital project line item by $200,000," Hack said.
In addition, he said members of the leadership team reduced their building budgets by 10%. The decision was also made to not replace two staff positions which are open due to attrition.
While Hack said it was relatively easy to reduce the deficit from $1.3 million to $500,000 this year, a similar reduction won't be possible next year.
"The board, not knowing the (future) economic climate, they are electing to not raise taxes," Hack said. "The best-case scenario is let's wait and see and hope things do improve."
While he said it was relatively easy to ease the $1.3 million deficit, much thought went into the process.
"Through these reductions, we are being very careful about not cutting educational programs," Hack said.
He said the board on Monday will be considering eliminating the 2020-2021 tax penalty phase for property owners.
Currently, property owners receive a discount for paying their taxes in July and August. In September in October, taxes must be paid at face value. In November and December, the rate for paying taxes is above the face value.
Hack said the discount and face value phases will likely be extended, with the penalty period eliminated through the end of the year.
