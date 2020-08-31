DANVILLE — Mark McCullough has been named chief financial officer and chief operations officer for Geisinger Health Plan (GHP).
McCullough previously worked at Humana Pharmacy Solutions as vice president/chief financial officer and also served as chief operations officer and interim president.
At Humana, McCullough was responsible for finance and operations for Humana’s pharmacy benefit manager, which manages $27 billion in gross claims annually for 10 million Humana members. He also oversaw Humana’s mail-order operations, dispensing 42 million prescriptions annually.
Before his tenure at Humana, McCollough worked for Kindred Pharmacy Services/Pharmerica Corp., Catholic Health Initiatives, D&R PharmaCare, Caretenders Health Corp. and Ernst & Young.
He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.