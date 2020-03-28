BLOOMSBURG — Box of Light Studio and the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum are partnering on Stay, Play, Learn, a website devoted to providing online educational content for parents and kids.
The website launched on March 26 and content will be added throughout this social distancing period created by the COVID-19 virus.
The site offers films, lessons, educational challenges and connections to educators and teaching artists. These resources are gifts to our communities from teaching artists, educators and arts organizations throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.
Discover the Stay, Play, Learn website at https://boxoflight.wixsite.com/sitplaystay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.