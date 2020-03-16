SUNBURY — Although no coronavirus cases have been identified in Northumberland County, the county plans to remain vigilant in monitoring the situation.
“We are maintaining situational awareness with it,” Steve Jeffrey, Northumberland County’s director of Public Safety, said. “Nothing in Northumberland County indicates (coronavirus) is here. We have zero risk right now.”
He said the county is monitoring the situation on an hourly basis.
“Northumberland County is taking a very proactive approach on this,” Jeffrey said. “We are on alert with it.”
He also stress that essential county services will continue to be offered regardless of the situation.
Jeffrey urged residents to monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health.
“Maintain your situational awareness, especially in large gatherings,” he said. “Hygiene is real important. Wash your hands, use disinfectants. Clean around your workspace as much as possible.”
Northumberland County issued a press release late Monday afternoon stating President Judge Charles Saylor would be maintaining operations of the county courthouse.
“However, many court cases will be postponed to minimize the number of persons in the courthouse at any one time,” the release said. “It is anticipated that jury trials will be cancelled for at least 45 days. The court will monitor the situation consistent with directives from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.”
Municipal officials in the county are also continuing to monitor the situation.
As a result of Gov. Tom Wolf’s edict that all non-essential business in the state cease operation, Milton Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said her staff will be following the order.
Milton’s recycling center will be closed, with tentative plans to reopen on March 30.
“Public Works will be on an on-call, as-needed basis,” Novinger said. “Police will remain in full force and utilize precautionary measures when dealing with the public.”
Borough hall will be closed to the public.
“We encourage our residents to contact us via phone or email and avoid in-person interactions if at all possible,” Novinger said. “Only one staff member will be in borough hall at a time and the front door will remain locked unless an appointment has been made.”
