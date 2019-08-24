Virginia visitors travel to Watsontown
WATSONTOWN — The off-day for the Little League World Series wouldn’t have been complete without a visit from gentlemen from Virginia.
Jimmie Straley of Troy, Va. said his group has been coming north annually during the LLWS for at least 25 years.
Straley was joined by fellow Little League district administrators Lowell Easterly of Gainesville, Va., John Donaldson of Mt. Vernon, Va. and others.
They stay at the Watson Inn and have been cooking a picnic lunch at the Watsontown River Pavilion for Little League families and local friends they’ve met. It’s a tradition which has drawn people to the river for about 14 years.
“We do hamburgers, hot dogs, potatoes, corn,” Straley said. “Everything is fresh.”
Bob Sottile, of Fairfax, Va., added that they annually visit the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market to buy locally produced ingredients. They also tried out a “low country boil,” a Cajun-inspired dish, for 2019.
“You’re supposed to put a lot of seasoning in it,” Straley observed. “It’s got potatoes, corn, shrimp, Polish sausage. It’s all big. The corn on the cob is whole.”
Seasoning included lemons and whole onions. From 50 to 60 people usually gather and eat at about noon on the Friday off-day at the pavilion.
Straley said the picnic operation has grown from using a tabletop grill and a small container to haul all their stuff to requiring a propane fired grill and a trailer.
