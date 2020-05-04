MONTOURSVILLE — Lane restrictions will be in effect through 6 a.m. Friday on both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, Montour County.
PennDOT announced that roadwork would be done, weather permitting, during that time. The passing lane in both directions would be restricted while the contractor, HRI, Inc., planned to excavate and replace deteriorated concrete slabs as well as replacing deteriorated pipes. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.
Motorists can expect lane restrictions at the following locations:
• Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 221, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
• Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 223, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
• Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 217, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
