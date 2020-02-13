MIFFLINBURG — Bond market conditions have allowed the Mifflinburg Area School District to save a cool $650,000.
School directors passed a resolution Tuesday night to authorize issue of $41,571,000 in general obligation bonds while refunding bonds issued in 2012, 2014 and 2015. They were issued for renovations and the building of the intermediate school.
“Financing rates are so good right now,” said Superintendent Dan Lichtel. “This is an opportunity to refinance.”
Laura B. Kurtz, Eckert and Seamans bond counsel, concurred the action would be economically advantageous. Tom Caruso, business administrator, hoped greater savings could be accrued.
Resignations and retirements were also accepted by school directors.
They included resignations of Lindsey Hourlland (intermediate school aide), frank DiTaranto (part time maintenance), Christine Spotts (intermediate school aide), Tracie Diehl (intermediate school library media aide) and Colby Gehers, (head coach, junior high boys soccer, assistant coach, varsity boys soccer).
Retirements accepted included Deb Dresler (high school secretary), Pam Knouse (food service), Linda Delcamp (food service) and Karen Shaffer (elementary school principal).
Board actions contained no dissenting votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.