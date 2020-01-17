Milton Public Library 541 Broadway, Milton 570-742-7111; www.miltonpalibrary.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
• Story Time STEAM, 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For children ages 2 to 5.
• Cyber Monday, 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays. Assistance with technology is available.
• Board meetings, 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
• Song and Story with Nancy, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• Music and Movement, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. For children up to age 5.
• Paws and Pals, 10:30 to 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For children up to age 5.
• Fun and Games, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• Cookbook Book Club, noon Thursday.
• My Doll and Me Are Engineers, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25. For children ages 7 and up.
• Chinese New Year Celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
• Fundraising Night at Wendy’s, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Wendy’s Lewisburg. A portion of all sales will be donated to the library.
• Travels with Carlee, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Celebrating Australia Day. For students in grades one through six.
• PA CareerLink mobile career center visit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library 20 Church St., McEwensville 570-538-1381; www.montgomeryhouselibrary.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
• Do It Yourself Pinterest Crafts, 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
• Books for Babies, 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Pre-K Read and Play, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Book Club, 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
• Quilting, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Board of directors meetings, 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
• Kids Craft, after school on Thursday.
———
Degenstein Community Library 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury 17801 www.degensteinlibrary.org Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (September through June) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (July-August) Saturdays
• Chair aerobics class, 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
• Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m. Fridays. For children ages 1 and 2.
• Mother Goose on the Loose, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, music, movement and rhymes for babies to 3-year-olds.
• Preschool Story Time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays. For children ages 3 to 5.
Herr Memorial Library 500 Market St., Mifflinburg 570-966-0831; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Fridays, Sundays
• Evening Cross-Stitch Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Special Stitches Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Baby Discover, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays
• Thursday’s Threads Cross-Stitch Class, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Game On for Teens, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:45 a.m. Thursdays.
• Board of trustees meetings, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Feb. 18, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
• Safari So Good Stuffed Animal Workshop, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
• Board Game Cafe, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
• Basic Computer and Internet Skills, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
• Love Your Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15.
• Library closed for Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17.
• Board Game Cafe, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
• Union County Library System board meetings, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and Oct. 6.
———
West End Library 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton 570-922-4773; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Summer hours: July 6 through Sept. 7: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Wednesdays, Sundays
• Discover, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For children through age 5.
• My Plate, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Kids Can Do It, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Live Your Best Life: A Free Program to Help You Manage Your Health Conditions, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. today and Friday, Jan. 31.
• Board of trustees meetings, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 18, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Beginner Crochet, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
• Drawing workshop, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 1, 8, 22 and March 7.
• West End Readers, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
• STEM Nite, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7 and 21.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
• Valentine Makerspace Movie and Snack, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
• Basic Computer and Internet Skills, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 14 and Feb. 28.
• Library closed for Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17.
• Prize Bingo and West End Library, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
• Leap into Science Wind Family Workshop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
• Union County Library System board meetings, 5:30 p.m. April 7 and Aug. 4.
———
The Public Library For Union County 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg 570-523-1172; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays
• Knitting, 10:30 a.m. Mondays.
• Conversational Spanish, 7 p.m. Mondays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler Discover, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Zen meditation, 10 a.m. Thursdays. Led by Ed Oberholtzer.
• RU Curious, 2 p.m. Thursdays.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Sensory Night for Kids, 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
• Beginning American Sign Language, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For children ages 5 to 12.
• Sensory Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Bringing a Bit of Dairy to the Library, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Presented by SUN Area Dairy Princess Khristyn Maurer.
• Knitting, noon Monday, Jan. 27.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
• Creative Writing Workshop, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
• Family Game Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
• Make a 3D Pendant, 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3 and 10.
• Walk It! Bike It!, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Featuring Jack Miller, of the Sierra Club.
• Board of trustees meetings, 6 p.m. Feb. 10, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
• Lego Night, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
• Library closed for Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17.
• Native Americans of Central Pennsylvania, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
• Basic Computer and Internet Skills, 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
• Creative writing workshop, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
• Master Gardeneer Seed Giveaway and Exchange, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
• Sensory Night, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
• Leap into Science, Wind Exploration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
• Union County Library System board meetings, 5:30 p.m. June 2 and Dec. 1.
