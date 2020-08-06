HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over a local a six-county area, as well as one additional death in Northumberland County.
Statewide, case counts increased by 807 to 116,521 since March.
With the addition, 12 deaths have now been reported in Northumberland County.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 112 cases on Thursday, based on state data.
Statewide, 38 new deaths were reported. The state has reported 7,282 deaths thus far.
Local confirmed case counts rose by eight in Northumberland County, five in Union County, three in Lycoming County, two in Columbia County and one each in Montour and Snyder counties.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 389 cases (12 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 326 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 443 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 192 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 88 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 84 cases (2 deaths)
