LEWISBURG — Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 will be placing flags on approximately 1100 Veteran’s Graves at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Volunteers are welcome to help with the placement of flags. Social distancing will be practiced and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.
