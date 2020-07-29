Northumberland County
State Police At Milton
DUI
• 8:58 a.m. July 24 along Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers responded to the report of an unidentified 55-year-old Milton man slumped over the steering wheel of a 1997 Dodge. The man was arrested for driving under the influence.
DUI crash
• 5:51 a.m. July 23 at Seagrave Drive and Willow Road, Delaware Township.
A 2003 Nissan 350Z driven by an unidentified 21-year-old New Columbia man was involved in a crash. Police said the man was found to be driving while under the influence. Charges are pending.
State Police At Stonington
DUI
• 11 p.m. July 4 at Race and North Center streets, Sunbury.
William Eichner, 47, of Sunbury, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop, troopers reported.
Drug possession
• 11:21 p.m. July 4 at North Front Street and Bridge Avenue, Upper Augusta Township.
James Jacobs, 22, of Franklin, Va., and Sherrell del Valle, 27, of Sunbury, were charged with drug possession as the result of a traffic stop, troopers said.
Criminal mischief
• 1:55 p.m. July 17 at 6 Sun Valley Drive, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said Frederic Williams, 83, of Sunbury, reported a criminal mischief incident. Damage to a high-frequency motion alarm was estimated at $75.
PFA violation
• 12:21 p.m. July 6 along Upper Road, Jackson Township.
An unidentified 36-year-old Selinsgrove man was charged after allegedly contacting an unidentified 33-year-old Selinsgrove woman multiple times by telephone when a “no contact” order was in place, police said.
Union County
Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe,
Lewisburg
Summary trial
• Carl A. Farley, 68, of Allenwood, entered a guilty plea to operating a vehicle without a license.
State Police At Milton
DUI
• 5:14 p.m. at Westbranch Highway and North Derr Drive, Kelly Township.
Zachary Morell, 29, of Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and related counts as the result of a traffic stop, troopers reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:24 p.m. July 24 along Forest Hill Road, West Buffalo Township.
A 2006 Nissan Altima driven by Paul Weaver, 80, of Lewisburg, failed to stop on time and struck a stopped 2009 Honda Odyssey operated by Jason Zimmerman, 34, of Mifflinburg, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and not injured. Weaver was cited with following too closely.
Hit and run
• 9:12 a.m. July 24 along Quarry Road, Limestone Township.
An unknown vehicle fled the scene after troopers said it struck a mailbox.
Criminal mischief
• 5:50 a.m. July 26 at 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township.
Joyce Spaid, 59, of Mifflinburg, reported that two air conditioning units were damaged. Damaged is estimated by troopers at $50.
Theft by Deception
• Between 5:05 and 7:18 p.m. July 22 at 201 Alana Lane, Kelly Township.
Shawn McLaughlin, 49, of Lewisburg, reported to troopers that someone attempted to make $935.64 worth of purchases on his credit card. The attempted theft was reported before the payment was made.
Harassment
• 1:50 p.m. July 21 at 1865 Dietrich Road, West Buffalo Township.
Benjamin Derr, 45, of Mifflinburg, was charged after police said he got into a physical altercation with an unidentified 41-year-old Mifflinburg woman.
Suspicious person
• 3:18 p.m. July 23 at 120 Third St., Kelly Township.
Troopers investigated the report of a suspicious person, and said no criminal activity occurred.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI
• 9:26 p.m. July 17 at West and East Fourth streets, Williamsport.
Kevin Hunter, 56, of Williamsport, was charged with driving under the influence, troopers reported.
DUI
• 2:13 a.m. July 2 along Interstate 180, Loyalsock Township.
Dustin Sander, 22, of Williamsport, was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:15 p.m. July 25 along Simpler Hollow Road, Fairfield Township.
A 2008 Yamaha Venture driven by Harvey Stugart, 61, of Montgomery, was traveling south on Simpler Hollow Road when troopers said the vehicle fell on its side. Stugart, who was cited with minimum speed regulations, was not injured. A passenger, Christine Stugart, 59, of Montgomery, sustained a suspected minor injury. Both were wearing helmets.
Harassment
• 1 a.m. July 25 along Little Pine Creek Road, Cummings Township.
Warren Potts, 26, of Williamsport, was arrested after allegedly throwing a full can of beer at an unidentified 20-year-old Williamsport Woman. He is then accused of grabbing the woman by the throat and shoving her.
Drug possession
• 1:27 a.m. July 23 at Northway Road and Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township.
During a traffic stop, Shaquan Taylor, 20, of Williamsport was taken into custody on an active bench warrant. Troopers reported finding a small amount of marijuana in his hunderwear.
Theft by deception
• 6:31 p.m. July 14 along Route 220, Wolf Township.
Someone used the credit card of a 47-year-old Hughesville man to rent a hotel room, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of funds
• 1:38 p.m. July 17 along Poco Farm Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating the allegedly fraudulent withdrawal of $1,000 from a 69-year-old Williamsport man’s First National Bank account.
Retail theft
• 10:57 p.m. July 7 at Sheetz, 45 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township.
Video surveillance allegedly showed two white males entered from the southeast entrance. Police said one of the males stole two bottles of “Bootlegger” alcoholic beverages, then both left the southeast side of the store and fled in a silver sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• Between Jan. 1 and July 11 at 305 River Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Michael Fischer, 56, of Williamsport, admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 in groceries and $4,000 in cash from his employer, Weis Markets.
Theft
• Between 8 a.m. July 10 and 6 p.m. July 15 along Strafford Road, Loyalsock Township.
A “Trump 2020” sign valued at $20 was taken from the yard of a 72-year-old Williamsport woman, police said.
Drug possession
• 8:27 p.m. July 17 along I-180 westbound, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said a 2015 Jeep was stopped for an alleged violation when Jordan Stump, 18, of Roaring Spring, and Noah Fox-Carr-25, of Dauphin, were found in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.
Criminal mischief
• 5:49 p.m. July 11 along McNett Road, Clinton Township.
Troopers responded to a report of shots fired and discovered the home of a 29-year-old Montgomery man was struck by a bullet. A 23-year-old Montgomery man, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident, it was noted.
Scattering rubbish
• 4:33 a.m. July 17 along Hazel Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Tony Tompkins, 61, of Williamsport, was charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime and scattering rubbish after police said he knocked on the door of a 65-year-old Williamsport woman, and left trash outside the residence.
Found property
• 1:25 p.m. July 20 along Wesminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A huffy Shimano Trail Runner 18 was found in a wooded area near Hana Asian Bistro and Liberty Lodge, troopers noted. The bike is black and light blue. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Suicide attempt
• 2:39 p.m. July 27 at 9 Gordner Church Road, Jordan Township.
Police responded to the report of an attempted suicide. An unidentified individual was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
