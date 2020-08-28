LEWISBURG — If the Lewisburg Area School District returns to virtual instruction, students will face more requirements this year than last.
Directors approved the purchase of Canvas, a learning management system, so students can more easily keep up if remote learning returns. Among the requirements, grades will be given and attendance will be required.
The $29,562 purchase price for Canvas was approved without a dissenting vote. It will allow parents to see their student’s assignments and grades. It will also reduce the amount of double work teachers need to do.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, superintendent, told directors that the student experience with Canvas will be different.
“Students will have things organized in such a a way that they can take tests and do their assignments all in one spot,” Polinchock said. “It will be easier for them. We won’t have issues of somebody not finding (work) or an email getting buried.”
Canvas was approved for Grade 4 through Grade 12 and included implementation and integration packages and online training. Its estimated cost for 2021-22 was $18,000.
See-Saw, a learning management program for Kindergarten through Grade 3 was also approved.
It was noted that the learning management tools will be useful even without a return to virtual instruction. Possible uses included allowing a student to do schoolwork while on a trip or during an extended absence.
Other board action included personnel moves.
Nathanial Libby, was approved as general music teacher with strings instruction at Kelly Elementary School at a salary of $41,721 prorated for days worked. Sara Jarrett, was approved as art teacher at Kelly Elementary at a salary of $59,853.
New substitute teachers for 2020-21 included Margaret O’Connor, retired district teacher, and Luke Duceman, a graduate of Susquehanna University. Alexis Hicks, certified in health and physical education, was also approved.
Resignations accepted included Kathryn Momose, Kelly Elementary art teacher, and Jennifer Snyder, Kelly Elementary second grade teacher. Both were effective Aug. 17.
Extra-compensatory positions and their salaries approved included Liesl Doebler, mentor for Nathaniel Libby at Kelly Elementary and Linntown Intermediate schools ($1,258). Stephanie Jackson, district wellness coordinator, was also approved ($2,878).
Volunteers approved by the board included Joshua Gose (junior high volunteer football coach), Timothy Landis (varsity football volunteer coach), John Vaji (volunteer junior high softball coach) and Mark Temple (volunteer cross country coach).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.