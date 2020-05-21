HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits.
Permits, which expired on March 19 or later, have now been extended to July 31. The previous extension was set to expire on May 30.
Pennsylvania State Police noted the extension was necessary due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff's offices and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
