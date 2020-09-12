WILLIAMSPORT — Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in the coming week in Woodward and Piatt townships, Lycoming County.
Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include removal of signs within right of way, shoulder paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be repaving shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.
