MONTOURSVILLE — Lindsey Waltz has been named the PennDOT district office Employee of the Month for July.
She is a transportation construction inspector/computer-aided design and draft (CADD) operator in the Construction Unit. In this position, her duties include performing inspection on transportation projects to ensure compliance with contract requirements.
Despite having limited CADD experience and computer training, Waltz has been able to complete work that was critical to meeting project delivery times.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she willingly did what was necessary to work from a remote location with no pre-existing connectivity to support ongoing construction design projects, and assisted in making amendments to projects that are currently advertised.
A three-year employee of PennDOT, Waltz lives in Muncy with her dog Bailey and her two horses. Her hobbies include antler shed hunting and bow hunting.
