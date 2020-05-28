LEWISBURG — Three Union County commissioners had a phone conference Thursday with Meghan Abbott, director of intergovernmental relations Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
Finding out exactly what it would take to complete the transition from the yellow to the green phase of coronavirus recovery was among the objectives.
"We were concerned and talked about data last week which we couldn't understand and DOH reported," said Commissioner Stacy Richards. "They reported an uptick in cases on one day, and in 24 hours took most of them away."
Richards said commissioners were concerned that the determination that Union County was not ready to the green phase was based a week ago on what looked like an uptick.
"The (DOH) agreed to look into that very carefully, to determine what happened there and whether or not based on a reevaluation of that, we might be able to move to green quickly," Richards said. "Also, share with us specifically what we need to do to move into the green phase."
Richards said they also sought reassurance that the data collected by the DOH will help keep citizens safe in the months ahead. It was important, she added, as businesses open and people begin to socialize again.
"We had specific questions and suggestions for them on way that they might be able to better inform us on why they may be making changes after the fact in the COVID-positive reports," Richards said. "We had an opportunity based on our real experience to make suggestions to the (DOH) to improve their database in order for it to be more helpful for citizens, our county and the (DOH) to be tracking how we are doing as we open up again."
Richards said the DOH agreed to look at the suggestions and either more forward with them or explain why they declined.
Union County, Richards added, has been a topic at the DOH for some time. They could get back with additional infomration about opening to the green phase or what the county would need to do as soon as Friday.
"It feels good," Richards said. "Sometimes, it feels goods in the moment to go, 'I've had enough, doggone it. We're not going to play by these rules.' What we did today is what county commissioners should do. Which is try to work through a process that will keep us safe as we open."
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, said the DOH indeed listened to the county with regards to going to a more permissive green phase and would return with more information Friday. Though it also could be announced that the county was going green the following week, Boop said expediting the transition would relieve some anxiety.
