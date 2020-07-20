DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital today were named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.
The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.
Geisinger unites a comprehensive women's health program with a full-service pediatric care program in the communities it serves. The team includes OBGYNs, certified nurse midwives, maternal-fetal doctors, dietitians, breastfeeding specialists and other support staff who care for women through their pregnancy, labor and delivery and provide pediatric care for their children.
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. The criteria includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
In Pennsylvania, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital were among nine hospitals to receive this recognition.
