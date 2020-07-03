HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn invited public input in a planned online survey helping the department chart the future course for state forestlands in Pennsylvania.
“As the department moves forward in developing a new strategic plan, those who visit and appreciate our state forests have a remarkable opportunity to shape the future management and sustainability of Pennsylvania’s forest resources,” Dunn said. ”I encourage all to become a part of this state’s rich forest planning heritage by completing the survey.”
Continuing through Aug. 31, the survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Stakeholders, outdoors enthusiasts and others who visit and enjoy the more than 2.2 million acres of state forestlands will be asked to weigh in on perceived individual forest use, and personal values placed on state forests.
Reflected in the public survey are questions designed to shape how DCNR:
• Considers opinions and attitudes of citizens and DCNR employees about state forests and the agency’s work
• Steers its mission, goals, objectives and the methods used to achieve them
• Weighs attitudes and opinions regarding extraction of oil, gas and timber
• Gauges attitudes and opinions on forest recreation while gleaning information about how the forest is used and how the public wishes to use the forest
• Gains insight on controversial topics: how should DCNR manage for climate change, or address increased pressure to build more ATV trails
• Considers attitudes and opinions regarding land acquisition and trail expansion
• Considers attitudes and opinions about roles of the department, including education, outreach, partnerships and service forestry
Survey responses will help shape DCNR’s strategic plan for the Bureau of Forestry and guide the department’s leadership in forest management and conservation on both public and private lands in urban and rural areas.
